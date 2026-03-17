Bills continue adding to secondary by signing safety Geno Stone to a 1-year contract

Stone had a career-best seven interceptions in his final season in Baltimore, and added six more in 34 games with the Bengals, including two returned for touchdowns. He was a free agent after completing a two-year contract.

He joins C.J. Gardner-Johnson as the second safety signed by Buffalo in free agency. The Bills defense is undergoing a transition with Jim Leonhard taking over as coordinator under new coach Joe Brady.

Stone has experience playing both safety positions. He and Gardner-Johnson are projected to compete for a starting job opposite Cole Bishop, and after Buffalo released Taylor Rapp earlier this month.

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