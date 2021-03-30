Bills add OL depth by signing Hart to 1-year deal

Hart is a sixth-year player who spent the previous three seasons starting at right tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was part of a Bengals' offensive line that helped running back Joe Mixon top 1,100 yards rushing in both the 2018 and ’19 seasons.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Hart spent his first three seasons with the New York Giants after being selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft out of Florida State.