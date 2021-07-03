Bill would reauthorize grants for sexual assault hotline

Kuster, a Democrat, said the hotline's call volume reached a “staggering record high" last year. The hotline is operated by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

Scott Berkowitz, president of the network, said since March 2020, as the pandemic led to stay-at-home orders, the majority of victims receiving help from our online hotline have been minors. He said the reauthorization will help meet the increased demand.