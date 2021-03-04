Bill would allow Ohio schools more time to give spring tests

The measure also would allow for canceling the state-required end-of-course exam in U.S. history this year. And it would adjust rules for current high schoolers so final course grades from this year could be used in lieu of end-of-course exams to meet graduation requirements.

Ohio lawmakers initially wanted to seek a federal waiver to skip required tests for the second straight year amid the pandemic, but federal education officials indicated that wouldn't be an option. They say the tests are needed to help understand and address the pandemic's impact on learning.