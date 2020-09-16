Big Ten's cardiac registry aims to study effects of COVID-19

But the cardiac registry was noted by Big Ten leadership. The hope is that the registry will produce answers that have been elusive. It will include athletes from all sports who test positive for COVID-19 and consent to be part of the study.

Dr. Subha Raman, a cardiologist at Indiana University, said similar registries face a lot of regulatory oversight. She said a rigorous process is involved to ensure the safety and privacy of participants, who should be clearly informed of the benefits if they choose to be involved.

“The devil is in the details," Raman said. “If the registry is done well, the results can be viewed with great confidence and can answer questions that are affecting a lot of people with much more clear answers compared to what we know now."

Dr. Leslie Cooper, who chairs the cardiovascular department at the Mayo Clinic in Florida, said the Big Ten’s cardiac registry can potentially close a gap in research when it comes to the new coronavirus.

“This is a positive thing overall, but they need to design it well and follow these athletes long enough to study effects at least several months after the season," Cooper said. “We have 70 years of research on other groups of viruses, but there is a lot of interest in researching this coronavirus and myocarditis and how it all applies to athletes because what is known is limited."

