Big 12 record $426M revenue, new commish expected mid-July

Big 12 revenues had increased 13 years in a row before the pandemic, which led to the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament and all spring sports championships in 2020, and the shortened football season that followed that fall with restricted fan access that carried over into basketball season.

After its previous record distribution for the 2018-19 school year, the Big 12 figures slipped to $377 million in revenue for 2019-20 in the school year when the pandemic began.

“We clearly had some bumps in there, although ... I think we we got all but about three football games played and we got all but about eight basketball games played in 2021,” Bowlsby said. “And so we didn’t take as big a hit as it looked like we could have, when we were sitting in August 2020 and not knowing if we were even going to play football. ... We came through it better than we could have, that’s for sure.”

The revenues are expected to increase again over the next two years, the final years of the league's media rights deal. That is also a time when the league will add new members BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, likely all next summer, with powerhouse programs Oklahoma and Texas departing for the Southeastern Conference no later than July 1, 2025.

