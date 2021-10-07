Big 12 joins SEC in letting schools set athlete compensation

Under current NCAA rules, students cannot be paid and the scholarship money a college can offer is capped at the cost of attending the school. The court ruling in a case brought by former athletes, including West Virginia football player Shawne Alston, barred the NCAA from preventing schools from offering additional education-related benefits to Division I football and basketball players.

That left it up to individual conferences to set limits if they choose and many wondered if they would clear the way for athletes to be offered thousands of dollars worth of additional education-related benefits that might include study-abroad programs and graduate scholarships.