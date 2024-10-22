Big 12 defenders lead FBS in interceptions with some hitting paydirt

Cobee Bryant of Kansas showed why he's a two-time selection to the all-Big 12 defensive first team with three interceptions against Houston on Saturday.

“It was a crazy day,” Bryant said. “I was shocked myself.”

Kansas State's Marques Sigle and UCF's Brandon Adams each returned an interception for a touchdown on Saturday — and two others Big 12 players almost joined them.

Cobee for 3

Bryant’s interceptions were the most by a Bowl Subdivision player this season. He became the first Kansas player with three picks in a game since 1958. His four interceptions this season matched his career high from a year ago.

“I was like, ‘Man, you really throwing these balls to me, man? You just donate me the ball,’” Bryant said. “Like, OK, I don’t mind, I’m just going to catch it.

"It felt good. We brought a lot of energy today.”

Bryant was questionable to play against Houston after sustaining an undisclosed injury against Arizona State on Oct. 5. But he said he worked hard preparing to return to the field.

He got his postgame celebrating done before quickly turning his attention to the Sunflower State showdown on Saturday at No. 16 Kansas State.

“We’re ready for K-State,” he said. “Everybody knows it’s a rivalry game. That’s the main focus.”

Two TDs for Sigle

Kansas State's Marques Sigle has six career interceptions. Two have gone for touchdowns, and both were returned 43 yards. One came when he played at North Dakota State in 2022. The other happened Saturday night in the Wildcats' 45-18 win at West Virginia.

Sigle said his “eyes got big” when he stepped in front of a Garrett Greene pass and went untouched with the ball into the end zone. Sigle said he knew an opportunity had presented itself when he saw West Virginia wide receiver Hudson Clement in a spot where he usually doesn't line up.

“We already knew something was up. Just from film, we knew,” Sigle said. “Just took a guess, and we guessed right.”

When he first arrived at K-State from the FCS level, “I just was thinking about getting a pick-6, what it would feel like on this stage, on the Power Four level,” Sigle said. “It was just everything that I dreamt of.”

Opportunistic BYU

BYU's Tanner Wall has made interceptions in each of the last two games. He was recruited as a wide receiver before switching to safety last year, when his season ended after three starts due to a biceps injury.

Wall returned a pick 51 yards to set up a short touchdown in the Cougars' 38-35 win over Oklahoma State on Friday night. Wall ran into a pack of Oklahoma State players at the Cowboys' 5-yard line, then got thrown by teammate Tyler Batty toward the end zone but was determined to be down at the 1.

“Love giving you guys the short field,” Wall told quarterback Jake Retzlaff after the game.

No. 11 BYU has outscored opponents 66-10 off turnovers, including 24 two weeks ago at Arizona.

Williams on a roll

Iowa State's Jontez Williams has an interception in four straight games. His pick of Jacurri Brown's final pass secured the 10th-ranked Cyclones' 38-35 win over UCF on Saturday night.

“I was just proud I was able to make that play for my team and seal the game,” Williams said. “We work hard throughout the offseason for moments like this. And when they happen, we know we can go make those plays.”

Young player's mistake

While Adams had a 63-yard interception return for a score, UCF teammate Braeden Marshall nearly joined him.

Marshall intercepted a pass that went off a Cyclones player and returned it 70 yards. But Marshall, a sophomore, dropped the ball just prior to crossing the goal line.

“That was a good interception," Adams said of Marshall, adding. “We’ve still got to coach him up.”

UCF retained possession at the 1-yard line because the officials ruled the ball dropped by Marshall was not immediately recovered. UCF's RJ Harvey subsequently scored on a short run.

Adams has interceptions in two straight games after getting none over his first three seasons.

"I told myself, every game, from now on, I've got to do something to impact this game,” Adams said.

