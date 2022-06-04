Bieber takes no-hit bid into 6th, Guardians top Orioles 6-3

Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth for his eighth save in 10 chances.

Bruce Zimmermann (2-4) allowed five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Ramírez, the clear standout in an otherwise ordinary Cleveland lineup, doubled in his first at-bat, leaving runners on second and third for Miller to drive in. In the third, Ramírez hit a one-out single, leaving men on first and third. When Mullins couldn’t come up with Miller’s sinking liner, Ramírez sprinted around the bases and scored on a close play at the plate.

Josh Naylor followed with an RBI single that made it 5-0. Naylor also had an RBI double in the seventh after Miller singled for his third hit of the night.

The Guardians have won four in a row.

Bieber struck out the last hitter of the third and his first two of the fourth. Oscar Mercado then made a diving catch in right on Ryan Mountcastle's line drive. In the fifth, left fielder Ernie Clement made a nice running catch on Adley Rutschman's fly ball near the foul line to keep the no-hit bid going a little longer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: Manager Terry Francona said RHP Aaron Civale (left glute tightness) is expected to throw a side session Saturday. RHP James Karinchak (right back strain) made his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. He's expected to pitch again Sunday.

Orioles: Baltimore put RHP Joey Krehbiel (right shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day injured list. The Orioles also recalled LHP Nick Vespi and INF Tyler Nevin from Triple-A Norfolk, put INF Chris Owings on the bereavement list and placed INF Jahmai Jones on unconditional release waivers.

UP NEXT

Triston McKenzie (3-4) takes the mound for Cleveland on Saturday against Baltimore's Tyler Wells (2-4). Wells is coming off a win at Boston in which he pitched six scoreless innings.

