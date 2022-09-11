Bieber leads Guardians to 4-1 win and sweep of Twins

Gary Sánchez drove in a run in the fifth as a pinch-hitter for the Twins as his ground ball deflected off the third-base bag, allowing Nick Gordon to score from third. Gio Urshela and Gordon started the seventh with singles off Bieber to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Bieber retired Kyle Garlick on an infield popout. Sam Hentges relieved Bieber and got a popout and strike out to leave the tying run at third.

The Guardians added two insurance runs in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Kwan received medical attention on his right hand after it got caught in the dirt on a steal attempt in the first inning.

Twins: OF Max Kepler left the game after two innings with a right leg contusion. He fouled a ball off his leg in his lone at-bat. … RHP Chris Archer was placed on the injured list with right pectoral tightness. He left Saturday’s game after pitching two innings. … RHP Bailey Ober (right groin strain) made a rehab start for Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday and pitched 4 2/3 innings with one run allowed.

UP NEXT

Guardians: LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 3.99 ERA) will make the start Monday as Cleveland returns home against the Los Angeles Angels. LHP Reid Detmers (5-5, 3.67) is scheduled for Los Angeles.

Twins: After an off day, RHP Joe Ryan (10-8, 4.05) will start the series opener against Kansas City on Tuesday. The Royals will start LHP Kris Bubic (2-11, 5.40).

