Bieber, Indians to face Turnbull, Tigers

The Tigers went 22-53 in division play in 2019. Detroit pitchers had a WHIP of 1.46 last season while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.

The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 223 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.