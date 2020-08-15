X

Bieber, Indians to face Turnbull, Tigers

news | 45 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians (11-9, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-8, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (3-0, 1.63 ERA, .76 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (2-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians visit the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The Tigers went 22-53 in division play in 2019. Detroit pitchers had a WHIP of 1.46 last season while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.

The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 223 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

