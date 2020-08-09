Bieber expected to start for Cleveland against Chicago

The White Sox went 38-37 in division games in 2019. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last year.

The Indians finished 48-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cleveland hit 223 total home runs and averaged 8.4 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Tim Anderson: (right groin), Edwin Encarnacion: (shoulder).

Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.