BG squares up against Duquesne

TEAM LEADERS: Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 15.3 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Falcons. Joe Reece is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Dukes have been led by Tre Williams, who is averaging 12.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.DOMINANT DAEQWON: Plowden has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 11 over his last three games. He's also converted 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Falcons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dukes. Duquesne has 31 assists on 85 field goals (36.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Bowling Green has assists on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.