BG seeks revenge on Akron

WINLESS WHEN: Bowling Green is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Zips are 10-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 4-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Falcons are 5-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 8-9 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the nation. The Akron defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 282nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com