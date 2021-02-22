BG looks for road win vs E. Michigan

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. . For Bowling Green, Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have scored 57 percent of the team's points this season, including 76 percent of all Falcons points over their last five.TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 31.5 percent of the 89 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 89.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Falcons are 0-5 when they score 67 points or fewer and 12-4 when they exceed 67 points. The Eagles are 0-8 when allowing 75 or more points and 4-1 when holding opponents below 75.