BG looks for home win vs Ohio

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jason Preston has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. Preston has accounted for 29 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Bowling Green has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 64.3 points while giving up 79.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has an assist on 34 of 90 field goals (37.8 percent) across its past three outings while Ohio has assists on 46 of 98 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has turned the ball over on just 14.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fifth-best rate among all Division I teams. The Falcons have turned the ball over only 10.4 times per game this season and just 6.7 times per game over their last three games.

