BG goes for first win vs Ohio Wesleyan

news
50 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons are set to battle the Battling Bishops of Division III Ohio Wesleyan

Ohio Wesleyan vs. Bowling Green (0-1)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bowling Green Falcons are set to battle the Battling Bishops of Division III Ohio Wesleyan. Bowling Green lost 79-71 in overtime on the road against Western Carolina in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green went 3-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Falcons put up 77.5 points per contest across those six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

