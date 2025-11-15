Bethune-Cookman plays Dayton after Morris' 21-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -18.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces Dayton after Arterio Morris scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman's 101-60 win against the Coastal Georgia Mariners.

Dayton went 23-11 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Flyers averaged 75.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.8 last season.

Bethune-Cookman finished 7-12 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 4.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.