Beshear touts education plan ahead of lawmakers reconvening

Republican state Rep. James Tipton, chairman of the House Education Committee, told the group that bills delving into the teacher shortage are being introduced this session. The legislative panel he leads is scheduled to review the issue at its meeting next week.

The reasons behind the shortage of educators are multi-faceted and include funding, greater workloads, job burnout and student discipline issues, Tipton said.

“We may not come up with all the solutions in this session," he said.

Beshear, who is running for reelection this year, has consistently made improved teacher pay a policy priority. He said the state should dip into its vast budget surpluses to make it happen during this year's 30-day legislative session, rather than wait for the 60-day session in 2024 — when the state's next two-year budget will be passed.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a long session or a short session, our kids are worth us having the courage to take the actions that are necessary," the governor said. “And our teachers deserve so much more.”

Beshear has made state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds another education priority, but that proposal hasn't made any headway with lawmakers.

Kentucky lawmakers have generally followed their own course in setting education policies. The budget they passed last year funded full-day kindergarten and poured money into teacher pensions and infrastructure. They increased the state’s main funding formula for K-12 schools, but the amount was hundreds of millions less than what Beshear proposed. Their budget left it up to local school districts to decide whether to use additional state funding to provide higher pay to teachers and other school staff. Most districts have awarded pay raises, Republicans say.

But the governor said more should be done. He noted Monday that Kentucky slipped from 42nd to 44th in starting teacher pay in the past year.

“I’m pretty ashamed that Kentucky is 44th in the country in paying one of the most important positions that we ever ask anyone to take,” Beshear said.

The governor's proposed raise would be in addition to any locally approved raises.