Beshear chosen to co-chair Appalachian Regional Commission

In the role, Beshear will work with federal co-chair Gayle Manchin and other governors to boost economic growth across 423 counties in 13 states, the Appalachian Regional Commission said Wednesday in a media release. In addition to facilitating investments, the states’ co-chair also hosts the commission's annual conference.

The ARC said it invested nearly $240 million in the region last year, which attracted nearly $1.6 billion in private investments. The projects funded will create or retain more than 22,000 jobs and provide training for new opportunities in emerging sectors.