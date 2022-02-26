Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Berry's quick goal sparks Columbus past Vancouver in opener

news
58 minutes ago
Miguel Berry scored in the 8th minute on a deflected shot and the Columbus Crew breezed to a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a Major League Soccer season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miguel Berry scored in the 8th minute on a deflected shot and the Columbus Crew breezed to a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a Major League Soccer season opener on Saturday.

Derrick Etienne Jr. added a goal in the 25th minute for a 2-0 lead and Luis Díaz and Lucas Zelarayán scored two minutes apart late in the game to cap the scoring.

Yaw Yeboah had an assist in his first game with the Crew. He was also responsible for Vancouver's Jake Nerwinski receiving a second yellow card when he tripped Yeboah in the 53rd minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Cyber security concerns as Russia attacks Ukraine: Butler County is no...
2
Hamilton Craft and Cocktail Quest continues to expand
3
Oxford asks residents what they desire: Affordable housing...
4
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-75 in West Chester
5
Top local news for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top