Benson, Candelario and Stephenson power Reds past Rockies 13-3

Despite entering the matchup 29th among 30 MLB teams in batting average and hits, Cincinnati had its way with the Rockies’ pitchers, racking up 18 hits, with each of the nine players in its starting lineup getting at least one hit. The 18 hits were tied for the most Colorado has allowed in a game this season.

Jonathan India and Spencer Steer finished three hits apiece for the Reds, though India’s career-high six-game walk streak was snapped.

Candelario had two extra-base hits, with his seventh home run of the season and his team-leading 14th double. Steer has eight hits in 14 at-bats over his past three games. Stephenson’s ninth-inning home run was his sixth of the season.

Andrew Abbott (4-5) earned his third win in five starts, giving up three earned runs and striking out six across six innings.

Colorado’s Brendan Rodgers hit a solo home run in the third inning, his second homer in the past five games after going 29 consecutive games without hitting one. Brenton Doyle added three hits for the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (1-5) took the loss for Colorado, allowing 10 hits and a season-worst eight earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Over his past two starts, the 27-year-old right-hander has allowed 13 earned runs in just 8 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Manager David Bell said RHP Emilio Pagán (right triceps tightness), who is eligible to return from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday, may not come back for a couple more days.

Rockies: Recalled RHP Angel Chivilli from Double-A Hartford. … Optioned RHP Peter Lambert to Triple-A Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

RHP Frankie Montas (2-4, 4.60 ERA) will take the mound for Cincinnati on Tuesday against LHP Ty Blach (2-2, 4.15).

