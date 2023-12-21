Bennett scores 19 as Dayton takes down Oakland 91-67

Led by Javon Bennett's 19 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 91-67 on Wednesday night
news
46 minutes ago
X

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Javon Bennett had 19 points in Dayton's 91-67 win over Oakland on Wednesday night.

Bennett added nine assists for the Flyers (9-2). Koby Brea scored 17 points while finishing 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Kobe Elvis had 14 points and was 4 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line. The Flyers picked up their sixth straight win.

Trey Townsend finished with 21 points for the Golden Grizzlies (6-7).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown police chief placed on leave ‘until further notice’
2
Monroe man attacked by two dogs at work
3
Fairfield Schools to place proposed tax hike on March election ballot
4
Modernization reason for Liberty Twp. UDF’s demolition and new...
5
Amazon locker mystery: Why are pickup lockers appearing in your address...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top