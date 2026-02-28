Bennett and Dayton take down George Washington 68-66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Javon Bennett scored 25 points to lead Dayton and Amael L'Etang made two free throws with 17 seconds left as the Flyers took down George Washington 68-66 on Friday.

Bennett shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Flyers (20-9, 11-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Deshayne Montgomery added 11 points while going 4 of 8 from the field. L'Etang had 10 points and shot 2 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.