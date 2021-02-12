Bengals wrap up coaching changes with new WR assistant

The 32-year-old Hill will have his first turn at being an NFL assistant after stints at Tulsa, Baylor and Iowa State. He replaces Jemal Singleton, who coached Bengals running backs the last two seasons and left to take the same job at Kentucky.

The team also promoted Troy Walters to wide receivers coach. Walters worked as an assistant at that position last season and now replaces his fired former boss Bob Bicknell.