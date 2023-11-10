Bengals WR Tee Higgins, DE Sam Hubbard out for Sunday's game, WR Ja'Marr Chase is questionable

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is out for Sunday’s game against the Texans and receiver Ja’Marr Chase is questionable due to injuries

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
24 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is out for Sunday's game against the Texans and receiver Ja'Marr Chase is questionable due to injuries.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) was also listed as out for the game on Friday's injury report.

Higgins, who had eight catches for a season-high 110 yards in last Sunday's win over Buffalo, has a hamstring injury, and Chase is having back issues.

Chase leads all Cincinnati receivers with 697 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals (5-3) have won their last four games. They host the Texans (4-4) on Sunday.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Fenwick students share day with veterans
2
Lakota sign language students reaching out to learn from the hearing...
3
WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region
4
Popular Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market weighs a future outside...
5
Veterans Day celebrations: Several planned throughout Butler County
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top