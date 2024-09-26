Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase looks to exploit Panthers secondary that has allowed 7 TDs in 3 games

BetMGM NFL Odds: Bengals by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Bengals 1-2, Panthers 1-2.

Series record: Series tied 3-3-1.

Last meeting: Bengals beat Panthers 42-20 on Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Last week: Bengals lost to Commanders 38-33; Panthers beat Raiders 36-22.

Bengals offense: overall (15), rush (28), pass (6), scoring (13)

Bengals defense: overall (t-13), rush (26), pass (t-8), scoring (26)

Panthers offense: overall (28), rush (22), pass (26), scoring (t-26)

Panthers defense: overall (24), rush (28), pass (17), scoring (32)

Turnover differential: Bengals: even; Panthers: even.

Bengals player to watch

QB Joe Burrow. He is coming off his best game of the season against the Commanders, competing 29 of 38 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. He completed passes to seven different receivers. He'll face a Carolina defense that has allowed the most points in the league through three games. The Bengals are in dire need of a win.

Panthers players to watch

QB Andy Dalton. The 14-year NFL veteran gave the Panthers offense a huge shot in the arm in his first start in place of the benched Bryce Young. Dalton threw for 319 yards and three first-half touchdowns in a lopsided win over the Raiders. Dalton now faces his former team as the Panthers return home feeling more confident after starting the season with two lopsided losses. He is 2-1 with four touchdown passes and no interceptions against the Bengals.

Key matchup

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase vs. Panthers secondary. The Bengals standout had six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Commanders, but showed that familiar big-play flash that has made him one of the league’s top receivers. He’ll face a Panthers secondary that has allowed seven passing touchdowns in three games.

Key injuries

Bengals right tackle Trent Brown suffered a knee injury Monday night that will require surgery and sideline him for the rest of the season. Rookie Amarius Mims will slot in as his replacement. ... DTs Sheldon Rankins and B.J. Hill are still dealing with hamstring injuries. ... The Panthers will be without veteran WR Adam Thielen, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week with a hamstring injury. Second-year wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and rookie Xavier Legette are expected to split Thielen's reps moving forward. ... Carolina G Damien Lewis (elbow) is likely to miss the game and will be replaced by Chandler Zavala.

Series notes

The overall series is tied, but the Panthers have only managed one win against the Bengals in the past five outings, that coming at home in 2018. ... The winning team has scored at least 31 points in the past three matchups. ... Carolina’s 52 points in its 52-31 victory over the Bengals in 2002 is still the most points allowed in a game by Cincinnati.

Stats and stuff

The Bengals are off to their worst start since 2019 when they lost the first 11 games. … The Bengals are notoriously slow starting but usually bounce back quick. They are a combined 9-3 in Games 4-7 since 2021, with five of those victories coming on the road. … Burrow had his 20th game with 300 or more passing yards. That surpassed Kenny Anderson for third on Cincinnati’s career list. … Bengals K Evan McPherson is 7 for 8 through three games, with a long of 53 yards. … LB Germaine Pratt leads Cincinnati in tackles with 33. … Zack Moss has been the main ball-carrier for the Bengals as he and Chase Brown have shared the running back duties. Moss has 33 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns. … The Panthers have lost five of their past six games at home going back to last season. ... Carolina held the lead at halftime last week against the Raiders, marking the first time that had happened since Week 10 of the 2023 season. ... RB Chuba Hubbard is coming off a big game against the Raiders, rushing for 114 yards on 21 carries while catching five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown proving he can be an every down back. ... The Panthers were 5 of 12 on third downs against the Raiders after going just 2 of 22 the previous two games with Young at quarterback. ... OLB Jadeveon Clowney had his first sack for the Panthers last week. ... K Eddy Pineiro has not missed a field-goal attempt this season.

Fantasy tip

Panthers WR Diontae Johnson figures to have an even bigger role in the offense with Thielen out. Johnson was targeted 14 times by Dalton last week and finished with eight receptions for 122 yards and his first touchdown reception of the season. Johnson is no stranger to playing the Bengals. In nine games, he has one 100-yard game and three touchdowns while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

