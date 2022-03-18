Hamburger icon
Bengals sign Cappa, Karras to bolster struggling O-line

The Cincinnati Bengals made it official with two players they hope will bolster their struggling offensive line, signing Alex Cappa and Ted Karras

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals made it official with two players they hope will bolster their struggling offensive line, signing Alex Cappa from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ted Karras from the New England Patriots.

The Bengals signed Karras to a three-year, $18 million pact Thursday, and Friday inked Cappa to a four-year, $40 million contract. The deals were first reported Monday.

Center Trey Hopkins was released.

Also Friday, Cincinnati re-signed backup quarterback Brandon Allen and receiver Mike D. Thomas to one-year contracts and added free-agent tight end Hayden Hurst with a one-year contract. Hurst played for the Atlanta Falcons the last two seasons.

The Bengals sorely needed the help on the offensive line. They had among the worst pass protection units in the NFL, and it was laid bare in the playoffs.

Cincinnati allowed a record-setting nine sacks in its playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, and in the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams sacked Joe Burrow a record-tying seven times in beating the Bengals.

