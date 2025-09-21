Bengals set dubious franchise record for most lopsided loss in 38-point drubbing by Vikings

That was one point worse than four previous defeats: The Bengals lost 51-14 to the visiting New Orleans Saints on Nov. 11, 2018; 37-0 to the host New York Jets on Jan. 3, 2010; 37-0 to the Baltimore Ravens on the road on Sept. 24, 2000; and 44-7 to the visiting Chicago Bears on Sept. 28, 1986.

The Bengals, who had four of their five turnovers in the first half, trailed the Vikings 34-3 to match the largest halftime deficit in franchise history. They were down 31-0 to the Detroit Lions on the road on Sept. 27, 1970, and lost 38-3. The Bengals then won their final seven games that season to finish 8-6 and make the playoffs.

