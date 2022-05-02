journal-news logo
X

Bengals re-sign punter Kevin Huber for 14th season

news
55 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed their longest-tenured player, punter Kevin Huber, to a one-year contract for the 2022 season

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals on Monday re-signed their longest-tenured player, punter Kevin Huber, to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

He finished 2021 with 207 career regular-season games played as a Bengal, tied with cornerback Ken Riley for most in team history.

Huber, a Cincinnati native, is the franchise leader in most punting categories, including punts (980), punting yards (44,426), gross average (45.33), net average (40.27) and inside-20 punts (337).

He also shares the franchise record for longest punt (75) and has been the holder on place kicks for his entire career.

Huber is expected to compete with Drue Chrisman for the starting job in 2022.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Springfield police: Sunday’s mass shooting ‘not random’
2
Top local news for Monday, May 2, 2022
3
Ohio 128 between Hamilton and Ross remains closed after crash that...
4
Severe weather possible in Tri-State on Tuesday
5
Ross Twp. selects new trustee
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top