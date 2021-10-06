Bengals RB Mixon misses practice, status for Sunday unclear

Coach Zac Taylor said he wanted to see Mixon at full speed on Thursday before he can make a judgment about his fitness for Cincinnati's (3-1) game against the Green Bay Packers (3-1) on Sunday.

Mixon was hurt during last Thursday's come-from-behind win over Jacksonville. If he can’t play, the Bengals will go with backups Samaje Perine and rookie Chris Evans, who have been spot players so far.