Bengals QB Joe Burrow leaves game with left toe injury during 2nd quarter against Jaguars

The Bengals announced late in the third quarter that Burrow would miss the rest of the game.

Jake Browning came in for Burrow, who went inside the blue medical tent. He briefly walked with a limp on the Bengals sideline before heading to the locker room.

Burrow led the league last season with 4,918 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns, but has had some significant season-ending injuries in his six year career. He had a knee injury in his rookie season in 2020 where he missed six games and a wrist injury in 2023 that kept him out for the final seven games.

Burrow was 7 of 13 for 76 yards and a 4-yard TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase against the Jaguars.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl