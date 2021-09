Bengals must stay healthy to compete in rugged AFC North

Camp Development: Burrow, center Trey Hopkins, Mixon and DT D.J. Reader are moving well after returning from injuries. Chase, who sat out the 2020 college season, has struggled with dropped passes through training camp. CB Trae Waynes, who missed all of last season with a torn pectoral, suffered a hamstring injury and is day to day. Rookie DE Joseph Ossai, an edge-rushing specialist, will miss the season with a knee injury.

Fantasy Player To Watch: A safe bet is Burrow, who put up some gaudy passing numbers before his season-ending injury in 2020. The WR trio of Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins will give him lots of targets, and pass protection should be improved.

FanDuel Says: Win Super Bowl: 120-1. Over/under wins: 6.5.

Expectations: Bengals coach Zac Taylor has the support of ownership — for now — but with a 6-25-1 record in his first two seasons, there is more pressure than ever to produce. Most of the pieces are in place for the Bengals to be better, but contending in the rugged AFC North is another matter.

