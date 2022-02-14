Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

Many fans in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium.

Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been shut down Sunday to make room for a huge watch party, with live music, heaters and tons of food trucks.