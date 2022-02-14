Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

Hamburger icon
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) pull in a touchdown pas as Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

By PATRICK ORSAGOS, Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Many fans in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium.

Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been shut down Sunday to make room for a huge watch party, with live music, heaters and tons of food trucks.

“Everyone from the city, from 50 miles out is here for sure," said Bethany Moser, a college student who's lived most of her life in Cincinnati and came downtown for game day.

“It’s been too long. It’s been a drought, so I’d say they deserve this at this point!” she said.

Bastian Korreck is from Germany but has adopted the Bengals since coming to Kentucky for college.

“I’m excited for some deep-throw touchdowns to Joe Shiesty to the man Ja’marr Chase. I’m excited for some big plays. I’m excited for Aaron Donald to miss a couple of tackles, and obviously the W for the Bengals," he said.

