Bengals' Duke Tobin defends front office after disappointing season

Tobin's news conference also came four days after owner and president Mike Brown announced Tobin and coach Zac Taylor would remain in place for another season.

“If your question is, ‘Do I have confidence in myself?’ I do. But most importantly, I have confidence in the people and in the processes that we have here. It is not up to me to determine whether I am here or not,” Tobin said.

Tobin spent most of the 63 minutes recapping the past season, which ended with a 20-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, while defending the front office and coaching staff's approach despite the team's first losing season since 2020.

When asked the biggest thing that needs to change, Tobin pointed to the most obvious.

“Our record. We need to win games that we should win, instead of finding ways to lose games that we should win."

The Bengals got off to a 2-0 start, but dropped eight of nine when Joe Burrow was sidelined due to a broken toe. Burrow returned on Thanksgiving night and led the Bengals to a 34-12 win at Baltimore, but was 3-3 down the stretch.

Tobin's main frustration was the Bengals failure to play complimentary football. They have lost seven times over the past two seasons when they have scored at least 30 points and lost.

Cincinnati also became the first team to lose at least three games in consecutive seasons in which it scored at least 34 points. The only other squads to do that in a season are the 2002 Kansas City Chiefs and 1985 San Diego Chargers.

“You have to find ways to close games, and that has been our number one problem,” Tobin said. “I think that last game against Cleveland is just a microcosm of what we’ve had. The defense goes out there and really pitches one of the finest games you could have, and instead the offense gives 14 points up (on turnovers), and we lose the game. We have to get to that point where that focus, strain and finish is in our DNA. Our players have to understand that."

Tobin will look to improve a defense that was ranked 31st, including last against the run.

The biggest area could be looking to retool a defensive line that was near the bottom of the league in sacks.

“Successful defenses, in my opinion, they have to be able to pressure the passer. You’d like to be able to pressure with four I think we need, we need pass rush. I think that relieves some of the strain on the coverage,” Tobin said.

Another priority will be trying to sign cornerbacks DJ Turner and Dax Hill to extensions.

Tobin also said he didn't see any major changes or additions to the coaching staff, personnel department or scouting. With scouting departments well into preparations for April's NFL draft, most of those changes throughout the league do not happen until May.

“We have a football team that has some challenges that we’ve got to solve. Beyond that, we have a football team that has a lot of positives to build on and a lot of things we’re proud of and a lot of reasons for optimism," Tobin said. "It’s all going to be about the who’s doing it, the what they’re doing, and how they’re doing it. That’s the focus.”

