BreakingNews
Reynolds is the county auditor, wants to return to work, attorney says

Bengals DE Myles Murphy suffers an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with Colts

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy suffered an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts
news
12 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy suffered an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Coach Zac Taylor said the severity of the injury is yet to be determined.

A first-round pick in 2023, Murphy went down with what appeared to be a noncontact injury. He walked off the field under his own power alongside trainers.

Murphy was expected to be a critical cog in Cincinnati's defensive line rotation, especially after the loss of defensive end Cam Sample for the season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

The Bengals and Colts conducted the joint practice ahead of their Thursday night preseason game at Paycor Stadium.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
Reynolds is the county auditor, wants to return to work, attorney says
2
One dead, one hospitalized in Fairfield crash
3
Butler County deputy dies; gave his wife ‘a sense of peace, security...
4
Need tech help? How to find it and avoid getting scammed
5
Roebling Bridge inspections to close lanes, pedestrian walkway
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top