Bengals bolster defense, add Sheldon Rankins and Vonn Bell, AP sources say

By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have bolstered their defense by agreeing on contracts with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and safety Vonn Bell, two people familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deals haven't been finalized.

Rankins gets a $26 million, two-year deal. He had six sacks in 2023 in his only season with Houston. Rankins spent his first five seasons in New Orleans and two with the Jets before going to the Texans.

Bell receives a one-year, $6 million contract to return to Cincinnati after one season in Carolina. Bell spent three seasons with the Bengals after starting his career in New Orleans.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

