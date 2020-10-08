Bengals and Burrow take on Ravens and Jackson in AFC North

LAST MEETING -- Ravens beat Bengals 49-13 on Nov. 10, 2019 in Cincinnati

LAST WEEK -- Bengals beat Jaguars 33-25; Ravens beat Washington 31-17

AP PRO32 RANKING: Bengals No. 23, Ravens No. 5

BENGALS OFFENSE -- OVERALL (20), RUSH (19), PASS (16)

BENGALS DEFENSE -- OVERALL (24), RUSH (27), PASS (16)

RAVENS OFFENSE -- OVERALL (25), RUSH (3), PASS (31)

RAVENS DEFENSE -- OVERALL (16), RUSH (T6), PASS (26)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- The Ravens have won three straight in this series between AFC North rivals. Baltimore scored 49 points in the last meeting, most ever by either team in the series. ... Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson is 3-0 as a starter against the Bengals with three TD passes and two rushing TDs. ... Ravens QB coach James Urban was on the Bengals' coaching staff from 2011-17. ... Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Ravens MLB Patrick Queen played together last year with national champion LSU. ... Burrow has three straight 300-yard passing games, a rookie record. ... The Bengals had 300 yards passing and 205 on the ground against Jacksonville in their first win of season. It was only the fourth 300-200 game in franchise history and marked the first time Cincinnati had 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing since the Super Bowl year of 1988. ... Cincinnati’s rushing yardage last week was its most since 2016. ... The Bengals have allowed points in the last two minutes of the first half in every game this season. ... Joe Mixon picked up 104 of his 151 yards rushing on first-down plays vs. the Jaguars. ... The Bengals scored on every second-half drive last week for the first time since 2017. ... Cincinnati K Randy Bullock is tied for the NFL lead in scoring with 45 points. ... The Bengals are 6 for 6 on fourth downs. ... Mixon ranks fifth in the NFL in yards rushing (315). Burrow ranks second with 116 completions. ... Bengals DT Andrew Brown got his first career sack last week. ... The Ravens have forced a turnover in 17 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Baltimore has 29 takeaways during the streak, including 11 by CB Marlon Humphrey. ... Jackson is 22-4 as a starter, with three losses to KC. ... The Ravens have 11 kick returns for TDs since 2011, including a 93-yard kickoff runback by rookie Devin Duvernay against KC in Week 3. ... Baltimore is 26-11 against the AFC North at home under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. ... Harbaugh owns a .615 career winning percentage (including playoffs), fourth best among active coaches with a minimum of 75 games. Baltimore is 73-25 at home under Harbaugh. ... Ravens P Sam Koch will play in his 229th game with the team on Sunday to move into a tie with Terrell Suggs for most in franchise history. ... Baltimore won last week despite a negative turnover differential. The Ravens are 33-86 since 2000 with a negative differential. ... Jackson is the fastest QB in league history (35 games) to reach 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards. ... Ravens K Justin Tucker is 8 for 8 on field goals and owns an NFL career-best 91% success rate on FGs. ... Fantasy tip: Ravens TE Mark Andrews scored two TDs last week and has four this season. His 14 TDs since the start of 2019 lead NFL TEs and his 1,018 yards rank fifth.

