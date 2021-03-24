Bengals add safety Ricardo Allen to bolster secondary

Allen recovered from a torn Achilles tendon in Week 3 that ended his 2018 season. He started all 16 games in 2019, when he was Atlanta’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. He had 85 tackles, including a career-high four for losses, and two interceptions; he has 11 career interceptions.

It’s the second consecutive day the Bengals added to the secondary, after the team signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year contract on Tuesday.