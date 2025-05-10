Bengals 1st-round pick Stewart doesn't take part in rookie minicamp after not signing contract

Stewart — who was taken with the 17th overall pick — said he was hoping to sign his contract early next week. He took part in team meetings, but was watching on the field as defensive linemen went through drills.

“I hate to be on the sideline just looking at everyone else doing work, especially on the first day. It was kind of tough on me,” he said.

Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., a second-round selection, is also unsigned and didn't do any on-field work.

Cincinnati's other four draft picks signed contracts on Friday.

