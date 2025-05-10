Bengals 1st-round pick Stewart doesn't take part in rookie minicamp after not signing contract

Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart did not participate in on-field work during Cincinnati’s rookie minicamp on Friday because the edge rusher remains unsigned
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) and defensive tackle Eric Gregory (94) observe as defensive tackle Howard Cross III (95) runs a drill with Jerry Montgomery, defensive line and run game coordinator, lower left, during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) and defensive tackle Eric Gregory (94) observe as defensive tackle Howard Cross III (95) runs a drill with Jerry Montgomery, defensive line and run game coordinator, lower left, during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart did not participate in on-field work during Cincinnati's rookie minicamp on Friday because the edge rusher remains unsigned.

Unsigned draft picks usually sign an agreement that protects them in case of an injury so they can do on-field work during minicamp or offseason workouts, but Stewart told reporters: “I just decided not to sign those papers.”

Stewart — who was taken with the 17th overall pick — said he was hoping to sign his contract early next week. He took part in team meetings, but was watching on the field as defensive linemen went through drills.

“I hate to be on the sideline just looking at everyone else doing work, especially on the first day. It was kind of tough on me,” he said.

Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., a second-round selection, is also unsigned and didn't do any on-field work.

Cincinnati's other four draft picks signed contracts on Friday.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) observes a drill with Jerry Montgomery, defensive line and run game coordinator, right, during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with media after the NFL football team's rookie minicamp on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Payton Thorne (10) throws a pass to Tahj Brooks (25) as unsigned Keyon Mozee (31) and Quali Conley (40 look on during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

