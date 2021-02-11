Ben Gamel, Indians agree to minor deal, adds to outfield mix

Cleveland and Gamel agreed to a minor league contract on Thursday, and he was invited to big league spring training camp. The 27-year-old has played 442 major league games for the Yankees, Mariners and Brewers.

Gamel's agreement came a week after the Indians gave former Minnesota slugger Eddie Rosario to an $8 million, one-year contract. Rosario will get one of Cleveland's starting outfield spots, but the other two appear up for grabs.