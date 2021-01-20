X

Beck scores 17 to carry Miami (Ohio) past Ball St. 81-71

James Beck had 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to carry Miami (Ohio) to an 81-71 win over Ball State

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — James Beck scored 17 points with 11 rebounds off the bench to carry Miami (Ohio) to an 81-71 win over Ball State on Tuesday night.

Dalonte Brown had 17 points for Miami (5-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference), Mekhi Lairy scored 12 and Isaiah Coleman-Lands 10.

Ishmael El-Amin had 17 points for the Cardinals (6-6, 4-3) and K.J. Walton scored 17 with 10 rebounds.

