Batherson, Sanderson score as Senators beat Blue Jackets 3-2

Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko scored for Columbus, which was coming off a 7-6 shootout win over Vancouver the previous night. Daniil Tarasov finished with 24 saves.

The Blue Jackets remained tied with Montreal and the New York Rangers with 75 points — eight points behind Ottawa. The Canadiens hold the second wild card by virtue of more regulation wins than the Blue Jackets and more games remaining than the Rangers.

Marchenkov pulled the Blue Jackets to 3-2, beating Ullmark five-hole midway through the third to silence a boisterous Ottawa crowd.

The Senators took a 3-1 lead in the second when Tarasov stopped Shane Pinto before Sanderson got a piece of the rebound.

Greig opened the scoring deftly tipping Thomas Chabot' point shot. Columbus tied it 31 seconds later with Jenner burying the rebound of Zach Werenski's shot.

Batherson regained the lead for the Senators by grabbing the rebound of Dylan Cozens' shot and sweeping it under Tarasov for his 21st of the season.

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa had a strong net front presence and it paid off. The Senators have a firm grip on the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Blue Jackets: Despite playing the night before, Columbus never let up and making it a one-goal game with 9 minutes left in the third.

Key moment

Ullmark made a save on Dmitri Voronkov in the final minute of the first that proved to be crucial.

Key stat

Ottawa’s Shane Pinto played his 200th NHL game Saturday and picked up his 100th point with an assist on Sanderson's goal in the second period.

Up next

Blue Jackets host Nashville on Tuesday, and Senators visit Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

