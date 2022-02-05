Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Basile scores 29 to lead Wright St. past Detroit 90-59

news
58 minutes ago
Grant Basile had 29 points as Wright State rolled past Detroit 90-59

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Basile had 29 points as Wright State easily defeated Detroit 90-59 on Friday night.

Basile made 12 of 15 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Tanner Holden had 15 points for Wright State (13-10, 10-4 Horizon League). AJ Braun added 11 points. Trey Calvin had 11 points and seven assists.

DJ Harvey scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Titans (8-11, 5-4). Antoine Davis, the nation’s leading scorer at 24 points per game, made 5 of 19 shots and finished with 15 points for the Titans.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Top local news for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022
2
Service dog inside car stolen in Middletown. Can you help?
3
Winter storm moves out of area, snow clearing begins
4
Butler County Statehouse incumbents may face opponents in primary...
5
Weather postpones Wonderlands show tonight at Sorg Opera House in...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top