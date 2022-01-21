Hamburger icon
Basile scores 20 to lead Wright St. past IUPUI 73-45

1 hour ago
Grant Basile had 20 points as Wright State routed IUPUI 73-45

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Grant Basile had 20 points as Wright State routed IUPUI 73-45 on Thursday night.

CJ Wilbourn had 11 points for Wright State (10-8, 7-2 Horizon League). Tim Finke added eight rebounds.

Bakari LaStrap had 10 points and six rebounds for the Jaguars (1-16, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to 11 games.

Wright State defeated IUPUI 72-58 on Jan. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

