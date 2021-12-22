Basile leads Wright State in 84-70 upset over N.C. State

N.C. State (7-5), which has lost four of five, also ended a 29-game regular season home winning streak against nonconference opponents and lost for just the second time (10-2) against Horizon League opponents.

Wright State (4-7) used a 24-11 run to open the second half and led by double digits nearly the rest of the way. AJ Braun scored seven points as five Raiders scored during the stretch.