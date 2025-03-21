Barkov scores early in OT, Bobrovsky earns 49th career shutout and Panthers edge Blue Jackets 1-0

Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, left, reaches for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, right, during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, left, reaches for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, right, during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
By NICOLE KRAFT – Associated Press
45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal 29 seconds into overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for his 49th career shutout to lead the Florida Panthers to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

The win snapped a two-game road losing streak and kept Florida level with Toronto atop the Atlantic Division.

Florida swept the season series between the teams and has won eight straight against Columbus since Dec. 13, 2022.

Elvis Merzlikins, back in the lineup after missing two games for the birth of his second child, made 27 saves for Columbus, which has lost five straight and has fallen out of the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

Takeaways

Florida: Bobrovsky stood tall, stopping 12 second-period shots.

Columbus: The Blue Jackets played as if their playoff hopes depended on it and appeared to take the lead in the third period, but Boone Jenner’s goal was disallowed for being kicked in.

Key Moment

Columbus committed a delay-of-game penalty with 29.7 seconds remaining in regulation when Kirill Marchenko cleared the puck over the glass in the defensive zone. The Panthers capitalized in overtime.

Key Stat

Bobrovsky recorded his second consecutive shutout and the fourth of his career in 16 starts against his former team. It was his fifth shutout of the season.

Up Next

The Panthers visit Washington on Saturday, while the Blue Jackets travel to Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, left, makes a stop in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward James van Riemsdyk, center, and Panthers forward Nico Sturm, right, during the second period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, right, stops a shot in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, center, and Panthers defenseman Seth Jones, left, during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett, right, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov during the second period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, left, controls the puck in front of Florida Panthers defenseman Tobias Bjornfot, right, during the second period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Dmitri Voronkov, left, reaches for the puck in front of Florida Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis (26) during the second period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

