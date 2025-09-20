Bangura, Brune rush for 3 TDs each and Ohio takes control in 52-35 win over FCS Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb regained the lead with a 68-yard scoring pass from Nate Hampton to Quasean Holmes to make it 21-17 with 6:30 left before the break. But a minute-and-a-half later, Parker Navarro threw a 43-yard touchdown to Chase Hendricks for a 24-21 Ohio lead.

Bangura crashed in from a yard out to end an eight-play, 80-yard drive for a 10-point lead with 28 seconds left before halftime.

Hendricks had eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown for Ohio (2-2).

Hampton threw for 289 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Holmes had 11 receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns for Gardner-Webb (2-2).

