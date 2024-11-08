Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton injures right ankle vs. Bengals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton appeared to twist his right ankle late in the first half of Thursday night's game against Cincinnati.
The All-Pro defensive back left the game and headed into the tunnel, and he was ruled out during the third quarter.
The initial sight of Hamilton going down with an apparent non-contact injury looked like it could be devastating to a struggling Baltimore secondary, but he was ultimately able to walk on his own.
Hamilton is in his third season from Notre Dame. He's had double-digit tackles in each of the past three games before this one.
