Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey is inactive for the matchup with Cincinnati because of a calf injury

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is inactive for Thursday night's key AFC North matchup against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Humphrey missed practice all week with a calf injury. Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson (knee) is active.
Other inactives for Baltimore include tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion), guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu, defensive end Broderick Washington and quarterback Josh Johnson.
Cincinnati is without wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring), defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle), linebacker Devin Harper, center Trey Hill, tackle Jackson Carman and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (knee).
____
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
In Other News
1
Years after prison, embattled Butler Co. politician Kay Rogers runs for...
2
Hamilton cleaning up properties around the city
3
Tell us: Which categories should we add to Best of Butler County in...
4
Impact of affordable housing project in Oxford questioned by neighbors
5
Logistics for cooking turkey is of utmost importance